'I was a piece of meat.' 7 things we learned from Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary.

The family ended up leaving Anderson's dad a few times, and Anderson's mum had to go on welfare assistance as a result.

"He then came and got us and moved back home. I realised no one has a perfect childhood."

2. Pamela Anderson opened up about the sexual abuse she experienced as a young girl.

Anderson said that as a young girl, she was abused at the hands of her babysitter.

"My parents thought she was a great babysitter because she brought presents all the time. But she was molesting me. It was like three or four years of abuse. And she always told me not to tell my parents. I tried to protect my brother from her."

Anderson then alleged that she tried to kill her babysitter as a child by "stabbing her in the heart" with a pen. She also told the babysitter that she wanted her dead. The next day, the babysitter died in a car accident.

"I was sure I did it - I had wished her dead. I lived with that my whole young life. When those traumatic moments happen, I would leave my body and float away in my own little world."

Anderson also alleged that she raped by a 25-year-old male at 12 years old.

It was for these reasons that Anderson decided to move away from her hometown on Vancouver Island, Canada, and start a new chapter elsewhere.

3. Anderson reflected on her first time at the Playboy Mansion.

Arriving to Los Angeles to pose for Playboy in her early adult years, Anderson said she felt completely out of her depth.

"The girls were wearing silk gowns and robes. They're sipping champagne. I felt very average at this point, wearing acid wash jeans and my Nirvana t-shirt. When I was young, I was painfully shy and hated my body. The things I went through as a kid, I had so much shame with my body," she explained.

Soon after arriving at the Playboy Mansion, Anderson was taken to the hair salon by the magazine's team and her hair was dyed blonder. She was given a spray tan, and then whisked off to her first photoshoot.