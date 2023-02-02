'I was a piece of meat.' 7 things we learned from Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary.

Pamela Anderson has lived quite the life in the spotlight.
Teaming up with Netflix for the release of her new documentary Pamela, A Love Story, Anderson has shared unheard stories from her early life and rise to fame.
Here are seven things we learned from the documentary.
Watch the official trailer for Pamela, A Love Story. Post continues below.
1. Pamela Anderson's tough childhood.
"My dad drank a lot. We fought quite a lot. There was name calling and physical abuse too," Anderson said in the documentary.
"My mum was vacuuming during a hockey game, and my dad picked up the vacuum and threw it over her head. I just kind of knew when to take my brother out. We had to wait for them to stop screaming and then they'd be up against the wall or on top of the table, kissing, throwing themselves in the room and slamming the door."