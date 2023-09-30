Why there's no such thing as a relaxed woman.

These words spoke to me. Maybe it's not just me? Maybe other women fill each second of their day with 'productive' tasks, pulled in every direction, while still feeling guilty about what they should be doing.

"With more attention than ever placed on a woman's value being based on her ability to juggle both professional and social environments, 'having it all', it seems to have come at a cost where what we are not having enough of, is rest," says mental health expert, Tracey Horton.

"The average woman today still seems to pride herself in being able to give and do it all, often forfeiting rest and relaxation or using the pseudo belief that if she's not at 'work' then she is relaxing."

Generations of un-selfish women.

Who doesn't want to be like their mum? Especially if we love and admire them, which most of us do. And even if we don't, many of us still follow their footsteps, eventually.

"Many women watched their own mothers take care of others via working in the home, caring for children, without hobbies, interests or time for themselves. This legacy has been passed on to current generations of women," says Clinical psychologist Phoebe Rogers.

"And then women battle their own guilt and shame if they consider prioritising themselves, saying 'no', and having boundaries. Others have called us selfish for daring to prioritise ourselves."

Making matters worse, says Phoebe, is that many women don't know how to relax, because they've never really tried.

"Also, if a woman is partnered up with someone who works long hours, she may feel trapped and that she can't ask for help because her partner is stressed or busy. It's a vicious cycle of not reaching out for help, or not knowing how to."