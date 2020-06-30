Tati Westbrook, Shane Dawson, Jeffree Star: The YouTube 'reckoning', explained.

For those of us unfamiliar with the world of YouTubers, the video platform and its celebrity culture is a strange, intimidating land.

Basically, all we know is there is a lot of drama and sometimes that drama (remember James Charles and Tati Westbrook?) goes beyond the YouTube bubble and enters the consciousness of well, everyone else.

Fans and social media users have dug deep to the depths of old YouTube, podcast and Twitter content to find offensive, racist and disturbing incidents that are now popping up all over the internet.

In the last couple of weeks many different YouTubers, including some of the platform's biggest names, have apologised for problematic content from their pasts, either on their own accord or after being prompted.

The names Jenna Marbles, Shane Dawson, Jeffree Star and Tati Westbrook in particular, have been all over social media recently. We've broken down each of the issues surrounding these names, plus a few more.

Tati Westbrook.





You might recognise this name from the time she created what was one of 2019's best feuds, and Tati Westbrook is back baby, to take part in one of 2020s too.

On Wednesday AEST, Westbrook uploaded a video to YouTube titled 'Breaking My Silence', a 40-minute tell-all throwing her ex-mates Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson well and truly under the bus.

Last week, Dawson denied that she was behind her 2019 drama with James Charles. But in her video, Westbrook said it was in fact Star and Dawson that orchestrated the whole thing, because they were "bitterly jealous" of Charles' success.