11 days after it consumed our lives, the James Charles/Tati Westbrook feud is finally over.

The beauty blogger feud that has occupied our social media feeds for almost two weeks appears to finally be over.

Rejoice.

Tati Westbrook and James Charles called a ceasefire today, with fellow blogger Jeffree Star surprisingly revoking his involvement after initially accusing Charles of being “dangerous” and predatory.

Before the tweets ending the feud came out, the 19-year-old addressed the damning allegations made against him by both Tati and Jeffree, in particular an incident with a straight waiter they allege he made sexual comments about at Tati’s birthday party.

“I am a 19-year-old virgin. I have never and will never use my fame, money, or my power to manipulate or get any sexual actions from a guy. That is disgusting. That is not me. The fact that Tati brought this up blows my mind,” James said in a 41-minute video uploaded to YouTube video on Sunday.

After James’ video, Jeffree released his own video response which he described is as “one of the most important videos” he’ll ever upload.

He said the scandal was “a huge wake-up call to reel me in,” confessing that he is completely done with the “tea, and the drama” in the aptly-titled video “Never doing this again”.