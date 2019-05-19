James Charles just shared "the truth" about the Tati Westbrook drama in a new YouTube video.

“It is very important to me that this video has all the information, all the facts, all the receipts and is current and present because I will not be addressing it again," he said.

After explaining he stands by his original apology to Westbrook, Charles went on to provide screenshots of text messages, group chats and phone call logs to support his side of how things went down, beginning with how Westbrook did indeed have prior knowledge of his Instagram story featuring SugarBearHair at Coachella. She claims she did not.

Charles also refuted Westbrook's allegations he manipulates straight men, saying: "I am a 19-year-old virgin. I have never and will never use my fame, money, or my power to manipulate or get any sexual actions from a guy. That is disgusting. That is not me. The fact that Tati brought this up blows my mind."

The YouTuber made reference to fellow beauty influencer and cosmetics creator Jeffree Star, who publicly condemned Charles as a "predator" following Westbrook's video, and singer Zara Larsson, who tweeted that Charles hit on her straight boyfriend by private messaging him on Instagram.

Charles finished his video by confirming that both Jeffree Star and Tati Westbrook have reached out through a shared YouTube representative to meet and privately discuss the events on the last few weeks.

However, Charles said he declined these meetings because he felt it was only fair he share his side of the story publicly. He also detailed the toll the feud has taken on his mental health.

"I still have love for these people, I hope one day we can sit together in a meeting for closure... I wouldn't wish what I went through upon even my worst enemy," he said.

"My head and brain, for a hot minute, went to a place so dark that I didn't think that I was gonna come back from.

"Right now, I just need time and space to get my head back to where it needs to be."

