Fraud, cheating and 18 million followers: The downfall of YouTube’s OG family vloggers.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of sexual assault.

If you're a fan of family vlogging channels on YouTube, then you most definitely would have come across The Ace Family, made up of Austin and Catherine McBroom and their three children.

From the outside, the YouTubers appeared to be a picture-perfect family, but after a string of scandals, their facade wore off, resulting in their 18.4 million subscribers questioning not only their morals but their relationship as well.

On January 12, Catherine announced that she and Austin have "mutually agreed to a divorce and will part amicably", citing irreconcilable differences.

Austin and Catherine with their three children. Image: Instagram @catherinemcbroom.