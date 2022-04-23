What ever happened to Jenna Marbles?

Jenna Mourey, otherwise known as Jenna Marbles online, was the YouTube star.

The now 35-year-old became an overnight sensation after posting a video in 2010, titled "How to Trick People into Thinking You're Good Looking", which gained over five million views in the first week alone.

In the video, Marbles slapped on fake tan, teased and straightened her blonde hair, and applied dark eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

"The goal is to make yourself look nothing like yourself," she said jokingly in the video.





In her 10 years on the video sharing platform, Marbles gained 20 million subscribers and over three billion views, landed her own radio show, and became the first YouTube personality to appear as a wax figure displayed at Madame Tussauds New York.

But in 2020, she walked away from it all.

On June 25, 2020, Marbles uploaded her last video to her YouTube channel, telling her subscribers she was leaving the platform.

Jenna Marbles final YouTube video. Image: YouTube.

In a now-offline video, Marbles addressed and apologised for insensitive videos from 2011 to 2012, including one in which she wore blackface to impersonate Nicki Minaj.