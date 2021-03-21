A controversial apology and concerning allegations: Why everyone's talking about David Dobrik.

This post contains mentions of sexual assault and may be triggering to some readers.

With 18 million subscribers and an estimated net worth of $US15.5 million, David Dobrik is one of the most successful YouTubers in the world.

He recently gave away five Tesla cars to his Instagram followers, and even more recently bought a $9.5 million house in Los Angeles, which has its own Hawaiian Punch drinking fountain.

In a report about YouTube's highest paid stars last year, Forbes stated: "Dobrik has done just about anything to make his audience laugh."

Evidently, the 24-year-old is known for pushing the boundaries. But his comedic content is now being re-evaluated in light of disturbing sexual assault allegations that centre around his 'Vlog Squad' – a group of content creators who are associated with Dobrik.

Here's how the controversy unfolded.

Sexual assault allegations emerge against Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis.

On March 16, Insider published an investigative story, titled: "A woman featured on YouTube star David Dobrik's channel says she was raped by a Vlog Squad member in 2018 the night they filmed a video about group sex."

The video, which was deleted after it received five million views, was titled: "SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!"