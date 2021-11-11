"Am I not a normal human?" The side of the Smith family we don't often see.

This post deals with self-harm and body image, and could be triggering for some readers.



The Smiths are one of the world's most famous families.

There's the Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith, fellow actor Jada Pinkett-Smith, and their children, actor and musician Jaden, and musician Willow. Then there's also Trey, Will's son from his first marriage.

The Smith family are extremely public, and they're often open and honest about their private lives. Through Jada and Willow's Red Table Talk series, the family have spoken about sex, fame, marriage, and Jada's "entanglement" with another man, and Will has held nothing back in his 2021 memoir, Will.

For the children bearing the Smith name, fame has been a way of life for, well, their entire lives. Living such public lives has its consequences, and it's these the public has been less privy to.

Will Smith divorced his first wife, Sheree Zampino, in 1995 after three years of marriage. It was the same year he started dating Jada, whom he married two years later in 1997.

These days, his eldest son Trey is seen regularly with his younger siblings - and Sheree even appeared on a Red Table Talk episode to talk about blended families with Jada - but it wasn't always that way.

In 2019, Will reflected on his past challenges with Trey.

"This relationship with Trey is brand new," he admitted in an episode of his Bucket List Facebook Watch show. "When you get divorced and then start another family, that had effects on Trey that we're still healing and overcoming. Really in the last two years has there been enough wisdom and emotional development to be able to lovingly address the issues.