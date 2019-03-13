MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

John Aiken kicks off the commitment ceremony by slamming Heidi, surprising nobody because he can’t hide his disgust any longer. And Jessika continues to cause trouble by staying in the experiment so she can have an affair on national television.

Meanwhile, the grooms have gone to live with their wives for a week, and Nick gets shouted out of Cyrell’s house.

And after a trip to Susie’s farm, we “officially” see Billy break.

Jessie and Clare Stephens are living off snacks, avoiding chores and sacrificing important adulting to relive every moment...

Hosts: Clare Stephens and Jessie Stephens.

Producer: Amelia Navascues

