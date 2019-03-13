MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

mamamia recaps

13 Mar 2019 · 22 minutes

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke
Back
play Episode

John Aiken kicks off the commitment ceremony by slamming Heidi, surprising nobody because he can’t hide his disgust any longer. And Jessika continues to cause trouble by staying in the experiment so she can have an affair on national television.

Meanwhile, the grooms have gone to live with their wives for a week, and Nick gets shouted out of Cyrell’s house.

And after a trip to Susie’s farm, we “officially” see Billy break.

Jessie and Clare Stephens are living off snacks, avoiding chores and sacrificing important adulting to relive every moment...

READ MORE

Check out the Twins Recaps...

Ep 1: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-jessika/

Ep 2: https://www.mamamia.com.au/married-at-first-sight-2019-recap/

Ep 3: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-2019-recap-ning/

Ep 4: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-2019/

Ep 5: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-2019-recap-elizabeth-sam/

Ep 6: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-australia-recap/

Ep 7: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-episode-recap/

Ep 8: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-2019-recap-elizabeth/

Ep 9: https://www.mamamia.com.au/sam-mafs-2019/

Ep 10: https://www.mamamia.com.au/susie-mafs/

Ep 11: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-martha/

Ep 12: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-jessika-dan/

Ep 13: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-jess/

Ep 14: https://www.mamamia.com.au/susie-mafs-recap/

Ep 15: https://www.mamamia.com.au/jess-mafs-recap/  

Ep 16: https://www.mamamia.com.au/jess-and-dan-mafs-recap/

Ep 17: https://www.mamamia.com.au/jess-dan-mafs-recap/

Ep 18: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-cyrell/

Ep 19: https://www.mamamia.com.au/billy-mafs-recap/

Ep 20: https://www.mamamia.com.au/dan-mafs-recap/

CONTACT US

Hosts: Clare Stephens and Jessie Stephens.

Producer: Amelia Navascues

Come join our Married At First Sight Lols group on Facebook... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1613407402085696/

Share your feelings and fan theories on the pod phone is 02 8999 9386.

Or flick us an email [email protected]

Want to listen to more great Mamamia podcasts? Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

 

More Episodes

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

17 minutes  ·  19 Sep 2019

The Bachelor: Sexual Chemistry and Hometown Dramas

19 minutes  ·  12 Sep 2019

The Bachelor: Moon Baths and Bitter Rivalries

13 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2019

The Bachelor: Plan B and The Dark Horse

20 minutes  ·  29 Aug 2019

The Bachelor: Bachie Baths And Best Friends

18 minutes  ·  22 Aug 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: The Land Of Milk And Honey

16 minutes  ·  15 Aug 2019

The Bachelor: The One With Flowery Language

14 minutes  ·  15 Aug 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: You Are The Gender Traitor!

19 minutes  ·  08 Aug 2019

The Bachelor: We Need To Talk About Nichole

14 minutes  ·  08 Aug 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: The Pen Is Mightier Than The Sword

18 minutes  ·  01 Aug 2019

BACH CHAT:"It's Showtime B*tches"

21 minutes  ·  01 Aug 2019

The Handmaids' Tale: We're Going To Need A Bigger Boat

29 minutes  ·  25 Jul 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: Save The Children

20 minutes  ·  18 Jul 2019

The Handmaid’s Tale: Martha, Jezebel, Handmaid, Wife.

25 minutes  ·  11 Jul 2019

The Handmaids Tale: What A Mess

18 minutes  ·  04 Jul 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: I Should Have Let You Burn When I Had The Chance

29 minutes  ·  27 Jun 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: Can We Trust Serena?

23 minutes  ·  20 Jun 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: Useless Bloody Fred

24 minutes  ·  13 Jun 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: Burn It All Down

22 minutes  ·  06 Jun 2019

Game Of Thrones: And Now Our Watch Has Ended

22 minutes  ·  20 May 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???