'My ego is out of control.' 18 celebs who are apparently a nightmare to work with.

Perhaps it's an ego thing or perhaps it's fame going to their heads, but certain celebrities have long had a reputation for displaying diva-like behaviour while working. While there are some angels that continuously get glowing report cards (we're looking at you Ryan Gosling) all too often we hear anecdotes from people in the entertainment industry who have had bad experiences working with some celebs.

Whether it be an over-inflated sense of self, or struggling with personal issues, some models, actors, hosts and media personalities would often be at fault for blurring the lines of appropriate work behaviour.

Cher.

Cher has had an illustrious career that has seen her win Grammy and Academy Awards after dominating the acting and music industries for many years.

However, despite her success she is notably one of the most difficult celebs to work with. In an interview with Vulture director Peter Bogdanovich famously said that Cher was the most difficult actor he has had to work with throughout his career. In response, Cher said: "I'm only difficult if you're an idiot."

Touché.

Madonna.

Being a perfectionist for her craft, Madonna has often copped a bit of criticism for being a tough boss to work for. In the documentary filmed on her 2016 Rebel Hearts Tour, the 65-year-old admitted that she understands how hard it must be for people to meet her expectations.

"I know that I can be difficult and demanding and push you, and sometimes my ego is out of control, but I am a Leo," she said.

Despite putting her dancers and on-tour team through gruelling hours, she always turns out an incredible show. We guess the juice is worth the squeeze.

