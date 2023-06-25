Living in Spain and moving on from the infamous trial: Amber Heard's life now.

It was the trial that had many captivated online, and resulted in countless media reports social media posts, real-life conversations and divides in opinion.

Over six weeks in 2022, the defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard took place, and the world watched. And judged.

For many, they found the trial and coverage that surrounded it to be quite re-traumatising. As for Heard herself, she said she felt "publicly shamed and humiliated" throughout the trial.

In December 2022, six months after a court verdict mostly in Depp's favour, Heard confirmed that she and Depp had settled the defamation case.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Heard wrote: "Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to... There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

Since the end of the infamous trial, Heard has been living a much quieter life, compared to Depp who has gone on to promote blockbuster movies, partake in profile interviews and become the celebrity face of a Dior men's fragrance.

For Heard, she decided to leave America and now resides in Spain.