'After a while, you have no idea how old you are.' 10 actors who lied to get a part.

We’ve all stretched the truth from time to time, even when it comes to landing a job we really want - right? Well, it turns out, celebs are just like us, and even in the upper echelons of Hollywood, some of the most famous actors once told a porky pie to land a role.

Here are 10 who have admitted as much:

1. Chris Hemsworth.

I know, I know - what would Chris Hemsworth possibly need to lie about? The guy is a living, breathing, Aussie God. But it turns out he’s almost too perfect to play a god - if that’s at all possible. The casting notice for Thor called for a 6’1 actor which posed a real conundrum for the Melbourne-born actor who tops in at 6’3.