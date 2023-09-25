HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Gen X women worshipped Linda, Naomi, Cindy and Christy. Here's what it did to us.

It doesn’t matter what you do or don’t eat for breakfast.

If you drop to the floor for burpees on the hour, and rise at dawn with sun salutations.

It won’t make a difference if you start your day glugging room-temperature, filtered water with a sprinkle of bee pollen.

Or if you resurface your face with crushed rose-quartz, toasted by the light of a full moon.

Or if you raided your superannuation for lipo, an eye lift, and copious lip filler.

None of it is even going to touch the sides.

You are simply never going to look like Christy Turlington.

Or Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell or Linda Evangelista.

You’re just not.

I find this fact freeing.

And I have rarely felt more free than watching The Super Models documentary – featuring those four women – on Friday night, drinking my pink wine with ice, scooping my dip and luxuriating in the nostalgia of looking at extraordinarily beautiful women while not feeling shit about myself.

Watch: Body shapes aren't trends. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The supermodels were a late '80s, early '90s phenom.

A group of women so ridiculously pleasing to look at, and so good at walking and having their pictures taken, they revolutionised an industry.

Is it problematic that, between them, they put their delicate hands around an already high bar for beauty standards and shoved it sky-high?