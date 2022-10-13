An epic new drama is coming to Stan. It was filmed on Australian soil and is filled with some of the country's most famous faces.

The Stan Original Film Poker Face is set in the world of high-stakes poker games and stars Russell Crowe as a tech billionaire and gambler who is set on giving his best friends the night of their life.

While money, notoriety and a good time are all promised, they will have to give up their deepest and darkest secrets in order to claim their winnings.

Crowe plays Jake Foley and discovers alongside his friends their money is the least of what is really at stake.