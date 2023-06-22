'I don’t trust her.' Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell's complex relationship spans decades.

Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell are two comedy titans who came of age at a time when their sexuality wasn't always accepted.

Both Rosie and Ellen rose to fame in the early '80s doing stand-up comedy. Their careers went in different directions as Rosie pursued iconic films, A League of Their Own and Now and Then, while Portia de Rossi's longtime wife landed the sitcom Ellen.

The women ended up hosting their own daytime talk shows with The Ellen Show beginning in 2003 and wrapping in 2022 and The Rosie O'Donnell Show airing from 1996 to 2002, along with a short-lived revival in 2011.

Despite all the commonalities between these women, Ellen and Rosie have been in a feud for years. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rosie opened up about their friendship over the years and why it ended.

"It was a good relationship. We were friends. We supported each other," she said. "She came out first on my show [The Rosie O'Donell Show], remember? She came on and my show was live."

During the 1996 interview, before Ellen had officially come out on her sitcom, the comedian joked about identifying as 'Lebanese'.

"Then the episode aired, Time [magazine] ran its 'Yep, I’m Gay' cover and everybody was asking me, 'What do you think about Ellen?' It became a strange, 'There can’t be two lesbians in this town,' kind of a thing. Then we each had success and went separate ways."