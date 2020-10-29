"Is that what cancel culture's devolved to?" Why everyone is talking about James Corden.

In recent months, the tide has really turned on James Corden.

The late night TV host and Gavin & Stacey actor is best known as a self-deprecating funny Brit - and the guy who does Carpool Karaoke.

But for a while now, there have been mutterings that Corden is not 'nice'.

Does this sound familiar? Earlier in 2020, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres faced severe criticism following a raft of allegations from past employees about how her kindness was a front.

Plus in July, BuzzFeed News published an investigative piece that outlined the "toxic work culture", including a black woman who says she experienced racist comments. There are also allegations of sexual misconduct on set.

The employees told the publication that they "faced racism, fear, and intimidation". Importantly, most of the accusations were levelled at the executive producers and managers working on the show, and not DeGeneres herself.

The internet was swift and decisive: DeGeneres was 'cancelled'. Not in a practical sense (her show returned in September, despite many demanding it not go ahead), but in a social sense. DeGeneres' reputation is now irreparably damaged, and the Ellen who had become a broadly positive pop culture icon was gone.

Offline, DeGeneres made staffing changes, held her job and addressed the issues in a five-minute apology during the first episode of the show's latest season.

But the damage is clear: the ratings drop in its first week back was 38 per cent.

Ironically, when questions remained about DeGeneres' future, there was speculation Corden could replace her as host of the daytime show.

But in the past week, there have been signs Corden's reputation could be heading the same way.

What are the rumours about James Corden?

A lot of this is not 'new', but in the last week the internet - and a fellow comedian - have been talking about how Corden is not 'nice'.

First, let's back up a little to past allegations.

In his homeland, Corden was painted as ungrateful and entitled, especially after moaning about Gavin & Stacey not being nominated for the 2008 best comedy BAFTA award.

There are articles about Corden's perceived attitude floating around from 2017, and in 2010 there was commentary about a very awkward, very public run in he had with Sir Patrick Stewart.

See below, and prepare to feel... uncomfortable:

In 2019, Corden made an appearance on Reddit's AMA (Ask Me Anything) thread to promote a special edition of Carpool Karaoke, but it massively backfired.