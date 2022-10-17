A tell-all interview & a 'fired' nanny: The wild new claims about Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have come together to condemn claims from their former nanny, who has given a tell-all interview to the Daily Mail about the demise of their relationship.

The information, alleged in an exclusive Daily Mail interview complete with text messages from Wilde and Sudeikis and a quickly deleted shadowy video interview, is vast and concerning. Among the claims, the nanny has questioned the public timeline of their split and recalled Sudeikis lying under Wilde's car to prevent her from leaving to visit Styles.

Sudeikis and Wilde began dating in 2011 and became engaged in 2013. They share two children; son Otis and daughter Daisy and broke up in 2020.

The nanny said she had worked for the couple for three years.

Here are the main takeaways.

Wilde and Sudeikis release joint statement about the nanny's claims.

Following the publication of the Daily Mail story, the former couple have released a joint statement claiming the nanny is sharing untruths and has engaged in an "18 month long campaign of harassing us".

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," they said.

"Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's split, according to the nanny.

Wilde has said in previous interviews that her relationship with Sudeikis ended early in 2020, however the nanny told the Daily Mail they officially split on November 8 of that year, soon after she began filming Don't Worry Darling.

That is where Wilde met now-boyfriend Harry Styles.

The nanny said Wilde moved into a hotel at the start of November, citing on-set COVID protocols, but dumped Sudeikis about a week later.

According to the nanny's story, Sudeikis discovered the full details of the relationship between Wilde and Styles by reading messages on the Apple Watch she had left behind.