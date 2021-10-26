'I urgently need to talk about how badly America's Next Top Model has aged.'

Because they need to be stopped. For crimes against hair and teeth (the most heinous crimes of all).

Of course, we all know exactly who was behind these atrocities.

Her name is Tyra Banks, and for a decade in the 2000s, she was the voice in every young woman's head when they found themselves within a 10km radius of a camera.

She was also the person responsible for creating, producing, and hosting what can only be described as too many seasons of America's Next Top Model. So many, in fact, that some moments were bound to age... terribly.

For years, the wisdom of America's Next Top Model - like when Tyra taught us to 'smize' (smile with your eyes), and also how to be a "hoe, but then make it fashion" - lived only in dusty but easily retrievable parts of our brains. And in random clips on YouTube.

But then last year, while we were all at home and worrying about things far more consequential than who got photo of the week, old seasons of the show were added to Amazon Prime and Hulu. Which was lovely.

Until we watched them.

Oh.

And remembered the photoshoots. And the makeovers. And Tyra's clangers.

Let's take a walk down memory lane.