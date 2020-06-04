Glee was one of the biggest shows of its time.

The surprise hit, which ran from 2009 to 2015, about a high school Glee club was at its core a fun, light-hearted show. It tackled some tough topics – not always successfully – but it tried, and mostly it was a wholesome feel-good watch for those who enjoyed positivity and acapella versions of songs they were already sick of from the radio.

But beyond its happy-go-lucky surface, behind the scenes at Glee were many very dark, very ugly controversies and crimes.

The latest scandal broke just this week, five years after the show ended for good, in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Lea Michele, who played lead character Rachel Berry, tweeted her support for the movement following George Floyd’s death.

Her former co-star Samantha Ware responded to the tweet in all caps, calling Michele out for how she treated Ware on set.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Her account was backed up by other Glee actors, including Amber Riley – one of the main cast members, who played Mercedes – who posted a GIF of her sipping tea.