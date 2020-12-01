Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham might just be one of Hollywood's most genetic-blessed couples.

The UK based actor, 53, and model, 33, have been together for 10 years, engaged for four and share a son. However, they keep both their relationship and family rather quiet from the public eye.

Watch: How celebrities got creative during isolation. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham first met and fell in love while filming the third instalment of the Transformers films, Transformers: Dark of the Moon in 2010.

But the couple made their official red carpet debut in 2011.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham in 2011. Image: Getty.

Two years after they began dating, Huntington-Whiteley shared that she was ready to settle down.