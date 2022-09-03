'There’s a rumour I can’t read.' 6 things we learnt from Lea Michele's The New York Times profile.

Over the past two years, Lea Michele has been at the centre of online controversy, with multiple former co-stars claiming the actress bullied them on the set of Glee.

Now that she's about to play Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway (that's another controversy in itself), she's addressing it.

Earlier this week The New York Times published a profile with the 36-year-old where she discusses everything from her upcoming role to the allegations and *that* wild rumour.

Here are six things we learned.

1. Lea Michele has wanted to star in Funny Girl since she was a teenager.

The NYT article opens with an anecdote about the first time Lea Michele watched the 1968 film, Funny Girl.

Profiler Julia Jacobs, writes how when the actress was starring in the Broadway production of Spring Awakening and was "heartbroken over a guy", the show's director, Michael Mayer, told her to watch the film.

After watching it twice, Michele knew she wanted to someday play the lead, Fanny Brice, on Broadway. (At this point, the show had only been on Broadway once in 1964.)

Weeks later, the actress told television writer Ryan Murphy - who would later create Glee - about the film over dinner.

Yep, that's when he decided Rachel Berry - the character Michele would go on to play for six years - would also have aspirations of playing Fanny Brice.

Oh-so-meta.

Michele's Glee character Rachel Berry and her Funny Girl moments. Image: 20th Century Fox Television.