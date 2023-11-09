The 5 phrases at work that scare you to your core.

No matter what your job is, there are words we never want to hear come out of our boss' mouth.

Whether a lawyer, a barista, a nurse or even a humble journalist (ahem), there are some simple but mighty phrases that really know how to get under our skin.

So after much deliberation with a few people around the office, we deduced the absolute scariest phrases managers have ever thrown our way.

Watch: What horrible bosses in the past have made us do. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Here are the top five (Just a disclaimer for my boss, and the many bosses out there that might be reading this... Take most of this in jest.)

"Can I just grab you for a quick chat?"

NonononononooonoonononoNONONONONONO "Yes. Sure! What's up?"

There's no real guarantee that you're going to get in trouble for something you probably forgot you did (or to do), but it doesn't stop you from recounting every single moment of your workday in your head.

Simply to figure out what your manager knows that you don't.

Was the conversation with a colleague about the weekend too long? Should that toilet break have happened WITHOUT a phone in hand?

Usually, these quick chats don't have really anything to do with your work. But that doesn't stop us from fretting.

"Hey! Where are you? Are you in the office yet?"

Sometimes we're late to work.

Or you are just having a yarn in the kitchen with a colleague, away from prying ears.