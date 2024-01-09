I'm getting ahead in my career by using the 'eat the frog' method.

When I started my first job as an assistant, I took in every single piece of career advice that was thrown at me.

I loved listening to stories of how my parents and their friends became successful - and the number one thing they all agreed on, which was embedded into their generation’s culture and work ethic, was the importance of saying yes to everything.

So just like the weddings on the first ep of Married At First Sight, say yes I did.

As an assistant who was very low on the food chain, I said yes to not only any request that was thrown at me, but to requests that were thrown at other people. “I can do that”, “No worries, so easy”, “Yes I have time to work on it.”

But two years in, saying “yes” to everything had completely drained me.

While it helped me gain two small promotions and a few title changes, I knew I couldn’t keep going at that pace. I began getting requests from nearly every team at the company and some from people outside the company (I'm not even sure how that happened).