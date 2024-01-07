6 emails women were cc'd on that they weren't supposed to be.

Over the past few decades, the world has evolved to a place where most of the communication takes place online.

Whether that be via email or social media, through platforms like Slack, or the emergence of video conferences during the height of COVID-19, we have collectively shifted to a virtual business as usual.

But along with these very welcomed digital developments have come more than a few faux pas. You know, like not remembering to turn off your camera while popping to the toilet or checking your phone during video meetings?

And then, of course, there is the dreaded cc on email, which has long been a corporate weapon for many employees.

But have you ever been on the receiving end of a cc'd email by accident? The ones where you open the email and know immediately that this content was not made for your eyes?

Yup, awkward AF.

Watch: Work emails, translated. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

The knock-on effect of receiving one of these rogue emails varies.

It could be an innocent typo while drafting the email or it could lead to some pretty serious (even litigious) implications for the sender. Let this be a reminder to check, double check and then check again before hitting send.

Here are six women on the time they were accidentally cc'd on an email they weren't supposed to be.