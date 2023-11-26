Exactly how to tell who's the personality hire in your team.

It's an open secret in the workplace that experience, qualifications and skills are not all it takes to get a job.

But in recent months, people have taken a shine to jumping on camera and boasting about the fact they were hired for their charisma rather than their ability to actually... do the job.

Instead of being recognised for how good they are in their role, they're praised for having a good vibe and creative energy in the office.

They believe in work-life balance. They know all about quiet quitting. They're a dominating presence in the room, but not at all intimidating, or actually all that dominating.

They tend to talk a lot. They're also probably your favourite person to hang out with during lunch break, but probably not the best to be around when it's crunch time.

They are the infamous Personality Hire. They're sweet, affable and have a reputation for being slightly work-avoidant. And they're taking over TikTok.

ICYMI, by definition, a 'personality hire' is a colleague whose personality traits, attitudes and behaviours were considered more than their skills, qualifications and credentials during the hiring process.

Basically, they were hired because they are a good time.

Now, personality hires get a bit of a bad rap for skating by on pretty much nothing but their literal personality, but there is a fine line between a bad personality hire and a good one.

Either way, every single workplace has one.

Watch: How To Tell If Your Boss Is a Psychopath. Post continues after video.