An email signature that protects your time, and 15 other work hacks to simplify your day.

Pre-COVID we all fantasied about how glorious working from home would be. Free of snooze-worthy office chit-chats, being able to make actual lunches and nada commute. Dreamy, right?

Well, be careful what you wish for. Because 2020 saw almost all of us trade in the office for our living rooms to work from home for an entire year.

While we were certainly grateful to be clinging on to any job, we essentially had to re-wire the way that we worked. As the lines between work and home got incredibly blurry, it was down to us to figure out and enforce boundaries in a way we've never had to deal with before.

And when you're reinventing the working wheel, a hack sure is handy.

Which is why a tip shared by writer Anne Helen Petersen on Twitter about a boundary-setting email signature, was so popular online.

A great, thoughtful, email signature on the message I just read while excavating my cave of an inbox:



My working day may not be your working day.



My working day may not be your working day.

Please don't feel obliged to reply to this e-mail outside of your normal working hours.

Poetic and GENIUS. Here are 15 other work hacks to simplify your day.

How to sort out your monster of an inbox.

"Don't open an email if you can't respond on the spot."- Jessie.

"I use my inbox as a to do list. Once it’s done, I file into a folder (I have lots of folders based on teams or subjects etc). So anything left in my inbox is outstanding." - Nicolle.

"Set up inbox categories on email so you don't have to see ALL your emails at once, only the important ones. And on top of that set up filters for certain emails so they filter in your other tabs." - Melody.

"If I can't action something immediately then I mark it as 'unread' so I don't forget about it. So Slack messages, Instagram DM's, emails etc. all get marked as 'unread' if it's not something I can do right away and tick off my list." - Bridgette.