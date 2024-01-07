14 people on how they accidentally found out they were getting fired.

It's a cruel fact of life, but for most of us, we have to get up each day and go to work.

Once you begin your journey through the workforce, you ultimately start learning a lot about yourself and develop an understanding about the types of people you get along with. This path can be fulfilling, devastating, depressing, fun, disappointing, challenging, boring and interesting in any given moment.

Ultimately, one of the downsides of getting a job is the niggling sense of security. Or... lack thereof. As we've learned over the past few years, with layoffs, redundancies and job losses, your place in a company can turn on a dime.

But there's a right way and a wrong way to go about letting employees go from their job – these people learned that the hard way.

Here are 14 people who accidentally found out they were getting fired.

Watch: Kerri Anne Kennerley, on finding out she was fired. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

1. The HR lady did me a solid.

"We were at the coffee machine and she was fuming about something, so I asked what was up. She looked at me, sighed and said, 'You might want to start looking for a new job. Your manager is not your friend.' That's when I realised I wasn't being paranoid and my manager really was trying to push me out. A week later, I was sacked."