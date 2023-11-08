The following is an edited excerpt from Mia Freedman's Work Strife Balance. Which is the inspiration behind the new TV series Strife.

My career implosion taught me that I wanted to be in control of my work life and go back to building a community of women. This time, online.

On the morning after my departure, as I uncurled from the foetal position long enough to see the vast media coverage gleefully celebrating reporting my very public failure, a small voice in my head took a break from being Beyoncé singing I’m a Survivor to observe: Oh well. All these stories mean at least everyone will know you’re currently available so they can hire you! Just wait for the phone to ring! You won’t be unemployed for long!

The phone did not ring.

To distract myself from this second wave of humiliation, I had to quickly occupy my time, something I was totally ready to do. As a magazine journalist and then editor, I always based my decisions on my feelings as a reader, not a content producer. It’s how you gather your most valuable insights; my advocacy around body image began that way. I knew how dispirited I felt to see nobody who looked like me or any woman I knew in my beloved magazines.

As a woman, a reader and a feminist I thought this was an appalling thing. As a businesswoman (which editors are, don’t let the rest of the media mislead you into thinking otherwise with their fluffy, patronising portrayal of the women who run magazines), I thought it was a baffling one. Why make your readers feel bad about themselves after engaging with your brand? How is that good for business?