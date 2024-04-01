Meet the men who rescue domestic violence victims from their homes.

Bounty hunters. We see them portrayed in the movies and TV shows, but what's it really like to be one — to track someone down, apprehend them and risk your own personal safety in the process?

For nine years, Nic has been a bounty hunter in Phoenix, Arizona. He'd always had a passion for Jiu Jitsu and firearms training, and that led him into the world of bounty hunting — or rather its official title, being a recovery agent.

"Years ago I had a company and I was selling cannabis genetics [cannabis is legalised in the US state of Arizona]. I had someone close to me pass away and I started thinking about my own mortality. I asked myself when I die, do I want to be remembered as a well-known bounty hunter or a guy who was good at growing marijuana. Bounty hunting won the legacy conversation with myself and I started getting into it," the 40-year-old tells Mamamia.

Nic vividly remembers his first day on the job.

"I literally had to fight my way into this work. The guy I was working for agreed to let me come into his office and speak with him, reluctantly. When I got there, he asked me if I was a cop or had military experience. I said no. And his response was, 'What the f**k can I do with you then?'

"I realised I needed to hit him in the face with it, and because of my mixed martial arts background, I told him, 'No offence, but I could probably kick your ass.' He laughed and asked if I could put handcuffs on his biggest guy, who just so happened to be sitting in the office that day," says Nic.

Let's just say Nic ended up earning his boss' respect... he managed to get the handcuffs on the man in the office. Within a couple of weeks, Nic was given the title of team leader.