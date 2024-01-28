When Brittany was fired from her job, she recorded it. Then the clip went viral.

When Brittany Pietsch entered a virtual meeting with an HR manager and company director — neither of whom she'd met or heard of before — she knew exactly what was to happen.

She was going to be fired.

After hearing about several of her peers being pulled into sudden meetings without their managers present, who were unceremoniously let go without a considered explanation, she decided not to go quietly.

Instead, Brittany set up the camera on her mobile phone and hit record.

Watch the full video of Brittany Pietsch getting fired from Cloudflare.



Video via TikTok @brittanypeachhh.

Brittany, a former account executive at web firm CloudFlare, filmed the next 10 minutes of her conversation and uploaded it to TikTok, making for a particularly painful watch.

She was hired and fired within three months of being with the company, and stressed during her conversation that she'd really only had a month to prove herself before going on holiday.

The HR manager and director clarified that it didn't matter, but did not clarify the reason she was being let go.

In the clip, the company execs told her she failed to meet "expectations for performance" and in response, Brittany defended her work by detailing the positive feedback she'd received, and probed the company representatives for a precise reason for why she was cut.

Still, her employers on the other end of the line refused to provide any further feedback.