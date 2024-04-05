'I'm an Aussie nurse who travels first class weekly. Here's how I do it.'





Imagine travelling the globe so often you lose track of time zones. Imagine doing it either in first class or business class, without giving it a second thought. Now imagine getting paid for it.

That’s the reality for Millie May, who's travelled to more than 12 countries as part of her role as a repatriation nurse. What is a repatriation nurse? She’s glad you asked. In fact, Millie’s been sharing a few snippets of her incredible role on TikTok, and the reaction has been intense.

Watch: The ultimate travel hack. Story continues after the video.



Video via TikTok @durbinmalonster.

"I knew it was a rare job," she says. "But when I started posting my job to TikTok I was so shocked at the amount of interest in it. People have no idea this kind of work even exists, so being able to give a glimpse behind the scenes is amazing. Every time I explain to someone what I do, their response is 'I want to do that job'."

A repatriation nurse is a critical care nurse that travels the world to bring sick or injured patients back to their home country either on commercial or private flights.

Millie May travels the world as a repatriation nurse. Image: Supplied.