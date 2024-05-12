15 people share the exact moment they knew they hated their jobs.

Sometimes, we love our jobs.

Other times, we're part of the unlucky 72 per cent of Australians who don't feel happy, fulfilled or content in our role.

With that being said, it's good to know that no-one's alone in feeling less than satisfied in their job. Earlier this week, more than 20,000 people on X (formerly Twitter) confessed to the workplace experience that "radicalised" them and made them hate their jobs, and it was... enlightening.

And look, we don't want to turn you against being employed or anything. But these answers are juicy.

A last-minute task.

"I was an unpaid intern at a law firm. Work hours were 10am-7pm. [Once, on a] Friday, I'd received ZERO work despite asking around. At 6:55pm, I shut down my laptop and started packing up. An associate approached me and handed me a four-hour-long task. I said I'd get to it on Monday. He said, 'Do it now.' I asked if it [was] urgent, and he said, 'No. But I want you to do it now.' I politely but firmly said, 'It's 7pm on a Friday, so [I will] get to it first thing on Monday.'

"He then stood three inches from my face and SCREAMED at me until the office coordinator came up to him and stopped him. She then took him aside and had a talk with him. He then approached me and said, 'Sorry I shouldn't have yelled, it's just that I have Rajput blood in me.'"