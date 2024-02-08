HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Have I been in my job too long?

This article originally appeared on Holly Wainwright's newsletter. Sign up here.
Hello hello. I’m back from a month of writing, and while I was locked in my shed, I ticked over a really big birthday. One with a zero at the end.
It rattled me, in the way that decade-defining birthdays rattle us. They make us pick up our life, or at least the story we’re telling ourselves about our life, hold it up to the light and examine it a little, before putting it down and seeing how we feel about it.
This was a work birthday, and I just turned 10. I have been working at Mamamia for a decade.