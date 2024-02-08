HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Have I been in my job too long?

This is me ^^ in my first year at Mamamia, in fancy dress. Hardly changed a bit, right?

It isn’t surprising that it’s a personal record. It isn’t surprising to think it will probably never happen again. But what’s interesting about it is that how I feel about that birthday - and this definitely mirrors some of my experience of the “real” big birthdays - has taken me from denial, to acceptance, to pride.

This decade has been the most professionally fulfilling of my life, no question. I’ve done a lot of things, learned a lot of things, achieved a lot of things, failed at a lot of things. I’ve worked with the smartest and most talented and hilarious women, some of whom now work in all corners of the Australian media landscape, and some of whom are still by my side.

Is it “good” or “bad” to have been in a job a long time? Certainly it’s increasingly rare. For Millennials and Gen Zs the average time in one workplace is two years and three months. For Gen X it’s five years and two months.

My average, I’d guess, almost exactly matches my Gen X data set, and I’ve always been a bit embarrassed about it. When I’m asked “How long have you worked here?” I sometimes do a similar thing that I do when I ‘m asked about my age - fluff it a bit. “Ages.” “100 years.” “Quite a while”, “How about that weather?”.

But now, undeniably, my time at one workplace has become career defining. And if you are finding yourself questioning how long is too long, and when to stay and when to go, I’ve learned a great deal about longevity, when it’s good and when it’s bad.