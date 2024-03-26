'I couldn't focus until I started doing these four things.'

I have an embarrassing confession to make... I'm really bad at concentrating.

It's something I've had a problem with since I first began school. Consistently, teachers would write on my report cards that I was eager to learn, but my attention was inconsistent. I was easily distracted.

Even now, in conversations with people I love about topics I am interested in, I something in the corner of my eye and completely lose my train of thought.

My parents believed I would grow out of it. They boiled it down to me having a "wild imagination".

Alas, I never really did. Sometimes, I can feel my brain folding in on itself. In the moments I'm supposed to hunker down and zone in, I simply... do not.

That's not to say s**t doesn't get done. I'm absolutely not terrible at my job, considering all things. But in 2024, I'm on a mission to control what I can.

Perhaps being easily distracted might never be a trait I can fully stamp out, but I think there are definite ways to better manage it.

To do so, I searched for ways to help me maintain my focus and went to Dr Karl Sebire, a technology and education researcher, for advice.