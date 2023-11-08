MIA FREEDMAN: 'That time my career imploded.'

The following is an edited excerpt from Mia Freedman’s memoir Work, Strife, Balance. Which is the inspiration behind the new TV series Strife.

The worst job you ever have will teach you a lesson. You will not know this at the time. When it happens, you will be convinced that you’ve indelibly stained your CV and ruined your life. You will feel ashamed and devastated and possibly humiliated. You will be angry and resentful and bitter.

But it gets better. And you will learn things. Just like having an abysmal relationship helps you to recognise a good one when it comes along, so too a disastrous job will help you to learn what you do (and don’t) want in your next job and the one after that. A few months after I had my second child, I blindly walked into the jaws of a career nightmare to take an executive role at a giant commercial TV network. Over the next seven months, it would devour my confidence, my reputation and my identity. It sparked a prolonged period of anxiety and was the closest I’ve ever come to depression.

Within weeks of starting, I was bringing my toxic work-based anxiety home and infecting my family with it like Zika, a fresh dose every night as I skulked in the door on the verge of tears and distressed to my core.

My work life had become a poisonous soup of bad decisions (mine for taking a job that only really existed on paper), bad blood (the blokes at the network who thought I should go back to magazines, home to my kids or anywhere far away from them) and bad press (humiliating articles about me sourced from spiteful leakers inside my new workplace).