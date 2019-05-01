Tony Robbins explained that so many of us have our lives ruled by fears that we aren't even aware of, they are just hiding in the back of our mind steering the ship. I don't want to give too much away because you really have to experience for yourself, but over the course of the four days Tony took us through a series of activities that got us to identify the fears that were holding us back and how to eliminate them from our lives.

Worried you are not enough? Not smart enough, not attractive enough, not loveable enough? That’s fine but get an original fear, would you? Apparently everyone has those fears. But as Tony says, "Where focus goes, energy flows", and so the things we fixate on determine where our energy and power go.

Think about the negative beliefs you hold about yourself.

As I sat and pondered what fears I might be holding, I started to realise that in fact there were some negative beliefs I was holding about myself, hiding in the back of my subconscious. That perhaps I don't have what it takes to start a really successful business, that I'll never meet anyone amazing to be with, that I just don't have the grit to become really fit and exercise daily, I'm just not that sort of person. I wondered how long I had been holding these beliefs and what impact they'd been having on my life.

Tony asked us to really think and interrogate the driving beliefs stopping us from living out the life we'd love for ourselves. The reality is we all have doubts and fears but so often we aren’t even aware of them. They are just playing in the background and blocking us from achieving our dreams. By bringing our fears into our consciousness you become aware of what is really holding you back so you can address them and move forward.

Imagine what would happen if you let your fear guide you.

Tony believes the key is to find something that scares you more than your fear. You might be fearful of starting a new business but are you more afraid of waking up in 20 years’ time working in a job and life you hate? You might be afraid of being rejected by someone but are you more fearful of missing out on meeting the love of your life because you didn't want to put yourself out there?

We then had to imagine what our life would be like in 10 years if we were guided by these fears. What opportunities would we have missed? Who wouldn’t be in our life? Then we had to fast forward to 20 years and 30 years down the track. Tony then took us through an incredible visualisation exercise which made this life feel like a reality. We then had to decide if we wanted to live that life or not. It’s certainly not rocket science, but how often do you question your own beliefs about yourself and where they are taking you? Sure blind faith isn't enough to get you where you want to go but I soon realised that the negative beliefs I was holding would sure stop me from even starting.

Tony then gave us the tools and pathway to map out the life we actually want to live and how to get started.