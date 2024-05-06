This is an edited extract from Parenting in Progress by Mel Wilson published by HarperCollins Australia. Available now.
While I'm not biologically related to my father, he's only ever been my dad. He was only twenty-five when he came into Mum's and my life very early on, and he's always treated me like I'm his. He made even more of an effort to remind me of that when my three siblings came along after he married my mum. He never forgets the anniversary of the day he adopted me, and has been an endless source of support and guidance at every stage of my life. When I would spiral into a dating pit of despair and think, "Why would anyone want me, a single mum?", I'd remind myself that that's exactly what my dad did – marry a single mum – and that worked out pretty damn well for all of us. It gave me hope that someone will love my kids as much as I do, even without the genetic connection.
I think that's why I've always been drawn to Sam and Snez Wood's story. Just like my own dad, Sam has never seen himself as a stepdad. From the minute he fell in love with single mum Snezana on The Bachelor Australia in 2015, he was clear about the role he wanted to play in her nine-year-old daughter Eve's life. "It's almost as though she's always been with me. It doesn't feel like I wasn't there for the first nine years of her life."
Watch: When Sam Wood proposed to Snezana. Post continues after video.