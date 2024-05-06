For Snez, who openly admitted on the show that she hadn't had many partners since becoming a mum, introducing her daughter to Sam during filming was 'kinda huge'. It was a big step for Eve too, who was understandably protective of her mum when she first met Sam on the show. She cut straight to the chase and asked, "How much do you like my mum out of ten?" He laughed and replied, "About nine-point-four out of ten." It was Snez's brother, Rob, though, who reminded Sam of what he was actually walking into when he asked if he was ready to become an instant dad. "I definitely had a moment where I thought, 'Wow, I hadn't thought of it in that context yet.'"

Since that life-changing moment, Sam admits that he made plenty of mistakes as he tried to work out how to parent a child he'd only just met. "I'd find myself making the wrong decision or even saying, 'Oh, I probably didn't handle that that well.' It's hard when you don't have a warm-up. I was literally thrust into this, and she and Snez were joined at the hip when I met them."

The newly formed trio found a way to make it work. Snez and Eve left their home in Western Australia to move to Melbourne with Sam, and just six months after Snez stepped out of the limousine on the set of The Bachelor, Sam asked her to marry him. "When you know, you know. I love you, Snezana," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Falling in love and becoming a dad were things that Sam always knew he wanted. In fact, he thought he would be married with three kids before his mid-thirties. So when he found himself single at thirty-five and life hadn't played out as he'd hoped, he started to feel 'disconcerted' and worried that his dream of having a family might never be realised. "It definitely wasn't how I thought things were gonna pan out, you know? I opened a kids' gym when I was twenty-six years old and had kids everywhere. I was king of the kids, so that was a hard job for ten years. The amount of parents that said to me, 'Sam, when are you having kids? Like, you clearly should be a dad.' And I'm like, 'I dunno, one day when I get my sh*t together.' I was never one of these guys that didn't know – I was always sure that I wanted to be a dad. It just hadn't happened yet."