'I run a youth charity. Here’s what I wish people knew about teenagers.'

We were all teenagers once, but if you are anything like me, sometimes it can feel like that was a lifetime ago.

Maybe you remember some of the awkwardness and the changes you went through, and certainly, you might laugh about some of the antics you may have gotten up to, but as adults, it is difficult for us to understand exactly what our teenagers are experiencing today.

This is partly because we never understood it ourselves when the same changes were happening to us, but also because we no longer know what it is like to be a teenager in this rapidly changing world.

As the Chief Executive of youth charity Youth Opportunities, and a step mum to three now adult children, I know as parents it can sometimes feel like we are in a constant battle to understand our teens.

We have teenagers who won’t talk to us, or if they do, it is in one-syllable answers; we have tired teens who sleep in every day after nights spent on their phones or gaming consoles, teens who are not thinking about the consequences of their life choices, and of course, teens who somehow know exactly how to push our buttons.

Let’s be honest, it can be hard to not take their actions personally, be quick to judge their behaviour and choices, or question our own parenting style.

However, after 25 years of graduating over 15,000 young people through our personal leadership programs, and our team running countless workshops with parents, caregivers, and educators, I want you to know this: you are not alone, and in many cases, a lot of the challenging behaviours we see can be attributed to the mysterious teenage brain.