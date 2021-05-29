'Were you trying for a boy?' 7 things people say to parents of (almost) three daughters.

Michelle is the mother of two little girls, with a third due in June.

Since sharing that her third child will be her third daughter, Michelle has received a range of common responses.

Below, Michelle shares the seven things people say to parents of (almost) three daughters.

1. 'Were you trying for a boy?'

No. Nor is it anyone's business whether we followed any special diets, used any special positions or timed copulation to coincide with the full moon.

We were trying for a third baby. We spoke to numerous medical professionals, created budget spreadsheets, tracked ovulation and lost two babies trying to get our wanted three.

Whether any of them had any dangly bits between their legs was not among our considerations.

Watch: Be a good mum. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

2. 'Oh, poor Dad!'

Poor Dad has always wanted to be a Dad. Poor Dad has shed more than his fair share of tears when confronted with pregnancy loss and health challenges. Poor Dad has turned down job opportunities so he could spend more time with his young family.

Poor Dad had a smile from ear to ear when each of his daughters was born, hugged his two daughters before they took their first steps into daycare and big school, and cheered from the sidelines during his eldest’s first soccer game.

Poor Dad takes them to the driving range, wrestles with them on the trampoline, runs through the sprinkler with them, helps them with their homework, and takes every completed Kapla-block build as iron-clad proof that his Harvey & Daughters Engineering Consultancy firm will be renowned throughout the industry in 30 years time.

Poor Dad is a man of science, who knew his third baby was 70 to 80 per cent likely to be genetically female, and enthusiastically campaigned for that baby to become part of his family.