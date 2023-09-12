Gentle parenting is all over Instagram. But it's not always gentle on parents.

It's 8:37am and if I don't leave my driveway in 30 seconds, I'll miss the cut-off for drop-and-go at my seven-year-old's school. This will mean circling the block for 15 minutes to find a park, extracting my (by then, almost definitely shoeless) two-year-old from the car and convincing the three-year-old to let go of the Jesus handle she will try to swing from as soon as I unbuckle her car seat, in order to walk the aforementioned seven-year-old to his classroom.

This will set in motion a chain of events that will cause us to then arrive late at daycare drop-off, rush the handover at which now, probably, there'll be tears, before eventually getting to my desk back home just in time to miss the 9:30am meeting I've scheduled with a 15 minute buffer for precisely this type of derailment.

But, prerequisite as it may be for the smooth unfolding of my morning, the likelihood of me leaving my driveway in 30 seconds is slim-to-none, because that three-year-old I mentioned is already swinging from that Jesus handle I mentioned, refusing to sit in that car seat I mentioned and let me buckle her in.

I can feel the panic rising like an unscratchable itch as I weigh up my options.

Watch: That white couch was... not fine. New parents, here's some handy things you oughta know! Post continues after video.