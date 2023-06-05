Modern Etiquette: 'I'm a therapist. Here's 12 things I wish my clients would stop doing.'

In 2023, there's one thing that's become alarmingly apparent: No one knows how to behave anymore.

And it's not our fault. After all, we were locked inside for basically two years. Isolated. Spent a lot of time online wearing stained trackies and watching celebrities make TikToks.

So, in a bid to help remind us all how to behave like polite human beings, we're taking a leaf out of New York Magazine's viral guide to existing in modern society, and sharing some new rules.

In the Modern Etiquette series, Mamamia asks people in different fields to share their hard-line dos and don'ts, according to their expertise.

And now it's the therapist's turn.

We asked a psychologist to tell us all the things clients do that get on her nerves. And she didn't hold back.

Here's a list of everything your therapist wants to you to kindly stop doing.

1. Assuming that paying for our time means we don't really care.

"Some clients believe that because they pay for the therapeutic service, then their therapist doesn’t really care about them. For some reason, clients don’t have the same perspective of their plumber, GP, or even lawyer."

"The therapist-client relationship is extremely private and personal, and the fact that money is exchanged can cause some clients to see the relationship as inauthentic."