'After 4 kids, this is what I've learnt to accept about being the "other" parent.'

In the world of newborn parenting, there is a lot you can read about being that baby’s mother. There’s a lot less if you’re the other parent.

Or, as I like to think of it, the Second-Favourite Parent.

We’ve just had our fourth child. Our little bub is seven weeks old and we adore her.

Once again, we’re navigating the massive life change that welcoming a baby into our home is for everyone. Each time it’s different, however with each child, I am even more convinced that being a good Second-Favourite Parent is my primary task.

It took a little while to realise that, and a little longer to accept it, but in the end, I’ve found it quite freeing and joyful.

