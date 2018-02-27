Something is happening between Gab and Nasser, and there are only two possibilities.

The random apartment Gab has rented is haunted and the ghosts are opening doors, breaking beds, ruining marriages, etc. A ghost has possessed Nasser and now he throws more tantrums than usual and drives really slow on his scooter.

Honestly, if there’s one thing this season is missing, it’s a paranormal story line. And Nasser has given us one.

But in all seriousness, he's decided he doesn't want to be with Gab and lying about a ghost seems... immature.

During lunch with Gab's twin sister Kerri, Nasser calmly explains, "The place we're staying at now is possessed. I have a bad vibe." He says he can't possibly be expected to stay in that apartment, given the dangerousness of the ghosts, etc, and starts yelling in public when Gab tries to reason with him.

Kerri is skeptical, mostly because ghosts aren't real, but also because Nasser is a 50-year-old man who is scared to sleep over at someone else's house.

When Gab asks her sister what she thinks of Nasser, Kerri very clearly says.... no. Gab feels relieved because she was kinda sick of being screamed at about ghosts in public.

Meanwhile, Ashley and Troy have found a fair in the Gold Coast, because the only time they get along is when they're doing activities specifically designed for children.

Ashley decides she wants Troy to win a stuffed toy for her and we all know this is going to end badly for everyone but mostly Troy. He tries a ring toss game and misses every single throw before claiming it was rigged, which it most definitely was not.

"I need something with true skill," he explains. "Like the basketball one, I'd smash it."