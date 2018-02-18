The Twins recap Married at First Sight: The confession that shocks Australia.

The day has come for Dean to break up with his fake wife Tracey (… again) and tell the experts he would like to trade her in for precisely one Davina, please.

But. There be a problem.

And that problem is that after having some good sex with Tracey last night, Dean thinks he might want to keep her.

WHY DO BAD THINGS HAPPEN TO GOOD PEOPLE.

He's naked in bed which is disturbing for everyone, and there's bizarre redemptive music which just doesn't seem to adequately capture the whole 'I made fun of how my fake wife looks last night in a conversation with another man's fake wife, but now my penis changed his mind and I would like to remain with my fake wife' vibe.

Tracey tells us she has nothing to worry about, and she's got the 'old Dean back', which is a strange thing to say about a man you've known three weeks.

Speaking of solid and lasting relationships, entrepreneur Justin is sick of his partner, Carly, mostly because she isn't an ice cream machine and isn't even trying to be.

You see, Justin thinks he is the James Packer of ice cream machines, which is ridiculous because no one is the Packer of ice cream machines.

We think the only reason he is still here is because he has not yet sold Carly or any of the experts an ice cream machine, which was his mission all along.

Over in Davina's apartment - she could not be less conflicted about blowing up two fake marriages tonight in front of a bunch of people but also the nation.

"What else can you do except for tell the truth?" she asks, and um a) not cheat on your fake husband, b) actually tell the truth, which you haven't been doing. At all.