The Twins recap Married at First Sight: The single greatest episode of TV we've ever seen.

It’s Troy.

Ashley’s gone missing and Troy hasn’t really looked anywhere but distressingly, he can’t find her.

He thinks maybe if he just stares out the peep-hole of his door, holding $4 Coles flowers and looking sad, she might show up. But it’s no use.

She’s gone and she’s never coming bac-

Oh.

We found Ashley and she’s in Troy’s living room all dressed up to go to the dinner party.

She’s here for the same reason we are – not for Troy, but for the gossip.

In order to give some context for the dinner party, we’re shown flashbacks of last week’s commitment ceremony where everyone found out about the TEXTIN’ SCANDAL but we know. We were there, we don’t do anything else.

Meanwhile, Ryan has started to mumble so incomprehensibly that they've decided to give him subtitles, which feels... rude.

He appears to be angry at Dean for trying to steal his fake wife, but also at Davina for being a shitty fake wife, but mostly at the show, for giving him a fake wife for no reason.

SHUT UP IT'S THE DINNER PARTY AND SERIOUSLY SHH PLS THIS IS VERY IMPORTANT.

All anyone wants is a fight with Dean and we know because same.

Sarah tells the camera that when it comes to his behaviour, you just can't "get that sort of respect back," and Telv looks at her lovingly, because nothing bonds couples more powerfully than a shared hatred of Dean.

But as soon as Dean arrives, Troy approaches him enthusiastically and says far too loudly, "GOOD TO SEE YOU BUDDY."

Troy.

Read the room.

We are not happy to see him, and Dean is most certainly not our 'buddy'. Just ask expert Trish. Or Ryan, who gives us the best exchange in Married at First Sight history when Dean says, "Hey Ryan, how are you bro?" and Ryan replies: "Fuck off".