Justin is wearing first class Qantas pyjamas and he hasn’t said anything yet but shut up.

For some reason he insists on sleeping with a fort of pillows between he and his fake wife, which begs the question: Why get fake married? If you’re not gonna spoon your fake wife? On your fake honeymoon?

But, pause.

There's one more couple and holy sh*t we shan't sit through another wedding. We shan't.

Sean's had over 200 sexual partners, which isn't a question anyone asked. He looks like someone, but also everyone from One Direction and at this stage of the 'experiment' even John Aiken is asking, "Why Married at First Sight?"

Seriously though. Why? This is a terrible idea. We can show you the stats. We have them.

He is matched with Blair who inexplicably introduces herself as 'Blair Rachel' and then never brings it up again. Expert Trish says with a cheeky grin that Blair likes a lot of sex and that Sean will be happy and honestly these experts need to be let out of this room.

MATCH NUMBER 50 TOO MANY: Blair and Sean.