It’s the day after the commitment ceremony and for a reason none of us understand, Jo is still here.

She wants to clear the air, which sounds like a terrible idea.

She tells Sean she’s sorry about the time she called him a douchebag last night simply because he didn’t want to be fake married to her anymore. Marriage is hard – it has it’s ups and downs and NO. Jo, no. No more hope.

They decide to stay for the next week of the experiment but Sean demands a separate apartment, which is surely more hurtful than simply leaving.

Meanwhile, Dean is trying to explain to Tracey that he definitely did not give her mixed signals by having sex with her in the morning and then dumping her that night. THAT'S JUST WHAT PEOPLE DO, TRACEY. GROW UP.

But Tracey is traditional, and likes her fake husbands to not leave. Dean says he is sorry and mumbles something about not knowing if he made the right decision, and next minute Tracey is asking Dean if he wants to give it another shot, and with little to no conviction, he says "that's what I want".

Narrator: That is not what Dean wants.

Dean wants a Davina, and he isn't allowed to have one if he leaves the experiment.

He reflects that Davina looks really good when she dresses up, but "other times I'm not so sure how hot she is," and... literally no one asked.

Oh.

It's Matt and Alycia and there's a confusing problem that makes us feel like we missed an episode which we most definitely did not.