The Twins recap Married at First Sight episode 4: "You make me feel sick."

We open with an excitable narrator informing us that Patrick and Charlene didn’t get much sleep last night because they were busy doing things of a sexual nature.

Namely, intercourse. With their genitals.

Charlene likely has a UTI and we just hope she gets some antibiotics before her honeymoon.

But you know who doesn’t have a UTI? Davina. Because she f*cking hates her husband.

Ryan won’t stop snoring and Davina is having none of it. She yells at him which tbh feels… justified.

It’s time for the honeymoons, and no one has ever been as excited about a free trip to Singapore as Jo.

She wants a swim in the pewl. She wants cheap beer. She wants some souvenirs for the kids. She wants to watch some movies on the plane. But alas, she falls asleep as soon as she sits down, and manages to sleep the entire way there while Sean sits next to her in silence, willing the plane to go down.

Once they arrive at their hotel, Jo exclaims, "Shit no! Never stayed anywhere like this ever!" and also claims the hotel room is bigger than Adelaide which seems unlikely.

Simply, Jo feels like a Queen. And despite the fact Sean hasn't spoken to her yet and appears to be physically ill, she thinks this is going really well, thanks.

Sean simply says: "I'm not excited about this." And... cool.

Jo gets straight in the pool and it is clear that if there's one thing she loves more than Sean it's a resort in Singapore. With a beer in each hand, she starts struggling to swim and yells that she might be drowning. Sean turns away, and pretends he is distracted by something else.