The Twins recap Married at First Sight: Dean's been hiding something from us. Not again. 

We open with Tracey deciding she will stay with Dean because to break up with him would be to let him off too easily and literally nothing about her decision makes sense.

Tracey is determined to make Dean feel the consequences of his actions, which so far include remaining with a girlfriend he has a) broken up with and b) cheated on, and where are the consequences tho.

It sounds more like the problematic reinforcement of unacceptable behaviour. But okay.

"You're a really good liar," Tracey says to Dean, and if you look closely enough, you can just see Dean gently smile and whisper, "Thanks... means a lot."

Dean, pls.

Tracey shrugs and says the ball is in his court, and this would all be very dramatic had THIS EXACT SCENE NOT HAPPENED LAST WEEK BETWEEN THESE EXACT PEOPLE.

Anywhooo, it's time for home visits, which seems somewhat anticlimactic given these couples have already lived together, met each other's families and gotten married.

But we are here for it because Ryan has finally had ENOUGH of Davina's SHIT.

He's clearly annoyed that at the commitment ceremony, he didn't get to reconsider his decision to stay in light of the very new information that his fake wife was planning on running off with another woman's fake husband. At this point, he doesn't really know what he's meant to... do... with her.